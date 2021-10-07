Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Be focused on investments
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Be focused on investments

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Capricorns are loyal to their friends and believe in long-lasting relationships.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

 

A Capricorn holds a complex personality. Their focus on their life's goals is tremendous. This is what makes them follow the rules all time. They are strongly disciplined people, who work hard with dedication and passion. Because of this Capricorns might have to face tough days in their life. But their stubbornness and never give up attitude will help them overcome the dark and experience the shower of light. Capricorns are loyal to their friends and believe in long-lasting relationships. Even though they face trust issues to get committed to a person, once they accept you as their loved one, you cannot find an escape from their love. Now let's hop on to look at the probabilities of things to happen today. 

Capricorn Finance Today

Your long wait for a perfect buyer for your property will come to an end and will fetch you a good deal. Keep your focus continued on investments.

Capricorn Family Today

It might be a good time to go out for a family outing. Stay close to your folks when you are in trouble, as they might hold the experience in dealing with things and will help you get through your worries. 

Capricorn Career Today

Career growth seems to be promising to those working in the IT sector. For people looking to open a startup, it's safe to study the market demands and then advance towards marketing your product.

Capricorn Health Today

Keep your regular exercise and healthy eating habits going. People suffering from ailments are likely to heal and may get back to normal living. 



Capricorn Love Life Today

In your quest to find love, do not rush into finding someone who isn't a good match for you. For ones in a relationship, give some more time into your relationship as it's the key towards having a happy life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

astrology sun sign horoscope capricorn
