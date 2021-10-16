Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 16: Opt for holistic healing

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns belong to the Earth element of the zodiac. The Earth sign crew are all practical, self-reliant, stoic and ambitious. You may get them in your corner... but maybe not at a party. Capricorns are the hardest workers of the zodiac and love nothing more than getting ahead in life. You are ambitious, determined, materialistic and strong. You can understand your priorities better and be more decisive about your next action. You will have to be practical rather than being too emotional. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to go on a soothing long drive, if not an elaborate vacation? It is time to pack your gears and get, set, go!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

You may get showered with some unexpected profit in your business that will attract the flow of money towards you. Therefore any of your money related work would not be put on hold. Laying the foundation of a new business does not seem to be a bright idea. You will be able to pay your debts.

Capricorn Family Today

Whatever you will start today is bound to succeed no matter whatever obstacle comes your way! You will be able to recharge and re-establish healthy relations with others by the end of the day. You will find your parents by your side.

Capricorn Career Today

Dealing with difficulties or problems that have just emerged requires confronting them head-on. Make the most of the energy you have available today by considering methods to accomplish things more effectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

Be sure to avoid junk foods today as they are only going to add to your health-related stress. You must opt for holistic healing. Meditation and yoga can prove to be especially important now.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Just bring a wise change in your nature. Do not try to be in charge of your relationship. Give equality to your partner and you will be loved by him/her.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026