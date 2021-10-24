Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 24: New explorations await you

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Being a Capricorn, you have two different personalities- hardworking and ambitious on one side and extremely lofty, driven and enthusiastic on another side. You are competitive, logical and obedient, but sometimes you can be gloomy and cold. As you are anchored to the Earth element, you are practical and make your decision made on reality. You are the zodiac’s most hardworking signs and nothing can stop you from reaching your goals. You may meet someone who is highly connected to administrative circles. New explorations await you, and you will enjoy every bit of them. By having patience and conscience, you can deal with any situation. Stay away from strangers because they are more likely to have bad motives.

Capricorn Finance Today

Are you thinking of liquidating your investment? Converting these investments into real estate or other tangible assets might be quite profitable in the long term. You will earn money from hidden sources and will soon be able to cope with a good time and obtain full financial assistance.

Capricorn Family Today

The planetary configuration is likely to bring many changes in your family life. You are probably better associated with your children, siblings and young family members. What you can do is stay indoors, play games with your siblings and enjoy some hot coffee.

Capricorn Career Today

Well, on professional grounds you need not have to struggle with your work. You will get total support from colleagues and seniors. If any challenges crop up, those can be resolved.

Capricorn Health Today

You may feel like changing your routine, but do not do it abruptly without thinking properly. So, enjoy your present without making any amendments to your current lifestyle by your own self. Get in touch with a trainer and a nutritionist.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You might find someone who is emotionally attached to you. For people in a committed relationship, you can get a possible marriage proposal. The singles who were never in a relationship before may find love soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026