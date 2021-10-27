Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 24: Time to prove your mettle

Dear Capricorn, on the professional front, you will become everyone's go-to person in times of need, as you will prove your mettle in tough situations.
Take time out to relax and arrange your thoughts before coming back stronger.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:35 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) 

You will have many opportunities for growth and development in all spheres of life today. Filled with positive energy, you will consider taking them up to help you in the future. Your attempts at perfecting your skills will not go unnoticed today. You will be prepared both mentally and physically to carry out the tasks that you had been postponing for so long. Consider every detail before you make a tough life decision. You are likely to be pulled down by the pressures of life. Take time out to relax and arrange your thoughts before coming back stronger. You will take responsibility for your actions and start afresh. Travelling will recharge you and rejuvenate your senses. 

Capricorn Finance Today 

Good decisions made in the past concerning your money will bring you financial gains today. Your business venture will kick off and will turn out to be profitable in the long run. A property deal will be financially rewarding. 

Capricorn Family Today 

Today, there are likely to be some misunderstandings in your family life regarding the decision on ancestral property. Make your loved ones see clearly and sort out all problems with maturity and understanding. 

Capricorn Career Today 

On the professional front, you will become everyone's go-to person in times of need, as you will prove your mettle in tough situations. You will be suitably rewarded for your skills either with a promotion, an increment or both! 

Capricorn Health Today 

Work stress is likely to wear you down both mentally and physically. Practicing some yoga asanas will help you relieve stress while eating healthy and including light sporting activities in your schedule will keep you physically fit. 

Capricorn Love Life Today 

Today, you will have high expectations from your beloved, which is likely to bring you disappointment. Keeping it real and taking one step at a time will help you to enjoy your love life. 

 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

