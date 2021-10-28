Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 28: Be careful of financial decisions

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are surrounded by grounded energy and believe in strong morals and principles. Being an earth sign, you are determined and focused on reaching your goals. You do not mind making errors and rectify them because it is a part of your growth. Just like your ambitious self, you expect people to work hard and stay focused on their targets. However, do not push people to be like you as it can lead to a tiff between you both. Work hard for your dreams because they will turn into reality. Your work is your worship. While your priority has to be your work right now, little moments with your loved one will be very satisfying. This day is supposed to be great for outdoor activities and exercises.

Capricorn Finance Today

This is not an auspicious time to invest your hard-earned money in speculative activities, as losses are foreseen. Do not make any financial decisions in haste. Analyze all factors carefully and take into consideration the returns before you start a new business venture.

Capricorn Family Today

You will have a fulfilling day at home in the company of kids. Spending time with parents will help you receive quality advice for the future. However, you need to stay away from gossip-mongering relatives or it will spoil the peaceful domestic mood.

Capricorn Career Today

A new job opportunity will be accompanied by progress and happiness for your entire family. This will be a new beginning and once you get in, climbing the ladder will not be very difficult. All you need to do is be focused on your goals.

Capricorn Health Today

You need not be worried about your health. Your family will ensure that you are fed with the right amount of healthy food. They are generally very supportive and have your back through thick and thin. So, your health will be taken care of by them.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You feel very generous today, both in expenses and in the act of love. Your giving nature is going to evoke a passionate and sweet response from your partner. Get ready to enjoy an ordinary day that grows special due to your efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

