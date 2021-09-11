Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: A balanced day is ahead

Dear Capricorn, you will manage to keep all your negative traits under check and make the day most favorable. You will put your best foot forward in your job search, starting today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Capricorn

People born under this sign are practical and prudent, but can be miserly and grudging at times too. Today, you will manage to keep all your negative traits under check and make the day most favourable.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will need to ensure that you don’t exceed your credit limit on your credit cards to avoid getting into debt. If you are looking to buy a major item for your house, shop around to get the best price for such a big purchase; this way you can save a big amount.

Capricorn Family Today

Today, you can expect a visit from a close relation at home and spend hours gossiping. A family youngster, who has passed his/ her board exams with flying colours, may also clear a tough competitive exam. You are likely to hone your skills in something you love doing.

Capricorn Career Today

Building a close, professional relationship with someone you admire can do wonders for your career. A new business you had been working hard to get will come to you. Efforts that you are putting in school are likely to pay good dividends. You will put your best foot forward in your job search, starting today.

Capricorn Health Today

When you feel low, you must try to figure out the trigger points; this will help you to pinpoint what needs to be done to counter it. Starting a fitness routine is possible, but you may end up overstraining yourself and may even be forced to skip exercises for a few days.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Today, your biting sarcasm may get spouse off mood and spoil the day. This may cause resentment to build up, which can manifest in other ways. Your former lover may show a renewed interest in you and get you into two minds. If it is something that really matters to you, take it forward from here.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

