Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Love will change your day
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Love will change your day

Dear Capricorn, today's prediction says that fame and success come easily to you but you do not take things for granted and work towards attaining what rightfully is yours.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:36 AM IST
You are realistic and practical in your approach, which makes you quite an achiever.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

 

You are realistic and practical in your approach, which makesyou quite an achiever. You do not rely on tomorrow to get your work completed, instead you live in the present and make things happen. You have a fulfilling life and your struggles have made you stronger. You achieve what you put your mind into and make sure you remain on top for a very longtime. You are a dominating personality but at the same time, you make sure you do not cross the limit. Fame and success come easily to you but you do not take things for granted and work towards attaining what rightfully is yours. 

Capricorn Finance Today

The times ahead are calm and relaxing as far as your finances are concerned. Your business is flourishing and profits are likely to pour in steadily. Your financial status is quite solid and steady, so you can stop worrying about a little over expenditure.

Capricorn Family Today

There can be minor turbulence at home with your family elders, but do not take it lightly. Try to handle the situation calmly. Newlyweds are likely to enjoy time alone at home, bringing intimacy in the relationship. 

Capricorn Career Today

Your hard work will pay off and you will be richly rewarded for it on the professional front. A career in academics or politics is likely to bring you success along with a fat pay check! 

Capricorn Health Today

You need to control your dietary urges to keep your weight in check. Be patient and practice some techniques like yoga or meditation to calm your eager senses. This will help you overcome feelings of anxiety and make you mentally stronger. 

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love life looks bright today as you get many opportunities to spend time in the company of your beloved. An exciting news from your partner, which could be a commitment of marriage, is likely to overwhelm you. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

