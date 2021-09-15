Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 15: Expect a foreign trip soon

Dear Capricorn, today's prediction says that avoid making deals with unknown people as you may be duped. There are strong chances of a foreign travel.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:14 AM IST
You are ruled by Saturn; a sign that’s disciplined and hardworking.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) 

 

The day brings fabulousand practical energy for a new start concerning a partnership or relationship. You are ruled by Saturn; a sign that’s disciplined and hardworking. Your ruling planet’s powerful energy will help in rebuilding and improving the structures in your life.  Your focus on how to make ideas work within the constraints of space and time is likely to make any venture of yours materially very successful. Your go-getter attitude makes it difficult for you to sit down and contemplate thoughtfully at times. But thinking things over will give you a much better insight and provide a better course of action today. Avoid making deals with unknown people as you may be duped.  There are strong chances for foreign travel for some.

 

Capricorn Finance Today 

 

Financial condition is expected to get stronger day by day with your astute decision and good reading of the market. You can also make a handsome profit from your ancestral property.

 

Capricorn Family Today 

 

Seek the advice of the elderly before making any major decision to benefit from their wise counsel in your private matters. You are likely to find spouse very supportive and understanding as you go through a particularly difficult phase. 

 

Capricorn Career Today 

 

Those in the food and hospitality industry will have a good run today as they earn handsome profit.Government officials too are set to well in their careers with strong indication of promotion or increment.

 

Capricorn Health Today 

 

You are likely to remain mentally and physically healthy as you give priority to your wellbeing. Do not self-medicate and take only prescribed medication for any aliment, however minor.

 

Capricorn Love Life Today 

 

Some bitterness may develop in your romantic relationship due to hot and unnecessary arguments. Keeping a cool head will help in keeping the bond intact. You may have to travel for work and forgo something fun with your other half or someone you're interested in.

 

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour:Dark Red

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

