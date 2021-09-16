Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 16: An exciting day awaits

Capricorn

People born under this sign are patient and careful, but can be pessimistic and grudging. However, today you will display all your positive traits to make the day really happening. Real estate owners and property dealers need to watch their step.

Capricorn Finance Today

If you feel you will burn your fingers in a deal, it is always better to walk away from it, despite anyone’s insistence. You will manage to get the complete set of papers of a property you have recently purchased, including the possession certificate, so rejoice.

Capricorn Family Today

Your act of forgiveness will help curb a messed-up domestic situation. A family occasion may find you travelling to another city to attend it with family. Young mothers can be tied up with their toddler’s online classes. If you have done something wrong, be ready for a moral lecture from a family elder.

Capricorn Career Today

You are likely to display a great vision to revive your sluggish business. Just keep giving your best, someday things will fall in line just the way you wanted them to. In this competitive world, it is best to keep your cards close to your chest.

Capricorn Health Today

You will need to continue eating right to come back in shape, so decrease your cheat meals and focus on healthy food. Some of you may take up cycling as a step towards fitness. Adventure sports buffs, who love living on the edge, will find no fun in knowing what is going to happen next!

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you worry whether your relationship is as good as it should be, remember we all have our own unique ways of experiencing it and come to know what is right for us. Those married or living-in must adhere to the rule of ‘no fighting and going to bed’; resolve all differences before you turn in.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

