Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 20: Stars are not favourable for romance

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

As real as gold, you hate being pretentious and are absolutely transparent. You preferably keep your things organized and do not entertain anyone who messes with it. You are a kind hearted soul who is polite to all. However, your sensitive nature might upset you at times. Being practical is going to keep you sane and help you achieve your most ambitious goals. Today doesn’t seem to be a great day as your stars are unfavorable towards your health. You better be careful before you step out of your home and avoid crowded places, to be free from the trending Corona Virus!

Capricorn Finance Today

Your portfolio can seemingly reward you with esteemed profits; you may consolidate your holdings to get some cash.

Capricorn Family Today

You can expect a lovely guest to visit your place, which spreads happiness in your home. So be ready with the sweets and special dishes to serve your loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today

It is never good to settle for anything less than you deserve. So, avoid making any compromises in your career. If you do not get what you exactly want, today, give it some time and you will surely receive it.

Capricorn Health Today

Nothing can be complained regarding your health issues today. You may address your lifestyle diseases by continuing a healthy diet. If you are planning to hit a gym and have been postponing it to every next day, today you can fearlessly walk into it as it accelerates your healing.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Although you are a kind person, be watchful of your words. Simple arguments with your partner can mislead to unnecessary drama. For couples who are planning for romantic dates, it would be better if you plan for some other day as your stars are not on the favorable side today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

