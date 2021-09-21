Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Favourable day ahead

Capricorn

People born under this sign are patient and careful, but can be miserly and grudging. But this is the day when your positive traits will rule the roost and make the day most favourable. A situation arising on the domestic front may need to be handled with tact.

Capricorn Finance Today

A payment not received for a service rendered can become a source of worry. You will need to be persistent with your tenant to pay the rent on time, as he can become habituated to late payment. Good returns from an investment will help improve your financial situation.

Capricorn Family Today

If you are not sure with whom your child is interacting online, put a check and allow the smartphone to be used only in the common areas of the home. A family elder may feel neglected and complain to anyone visiting you, so take preventive measures by catering to him/ her.

Capricorn Career Today

You are likely to get into professional collaboration with the big names in the industry. Those looking for a job may bag a lucrative one by simply making it a point to respond to all calls and emails of the companies applied in. Those in line for a scholarship are likely to get it.

Capricorn Health Today

Your disciplined life will be a big factor in keeping you fit and healthy, so teach family youngsters too to emulate your example. Those in contact sports must build their strength by taking a protein-rich diet. Long distance and cross-country runners are likely to win medals.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are likely to make the day romantically happening by catering to something that partner simply loves. Excitement is likely to mount in those about to tie the knot. Some of you may introduce the one you love to your friends, but you must swear them to secrecy at this juncture.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

