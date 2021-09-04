Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 4: Let go of the past

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 11)

You are highly ambitious towards your long-term goal, but you are exhausting yourself for that goal. Did you realise that Capricorn? You need rest, your stubbornness might make you feel longing for the said goal. You are a team player, establish a persistent bond with likeminded people to make a similar ground to play off. Don’t allow your pessimistic thoughts to overtake your due diligence. You might take time to correct your past mistakes, but you have learnt a great lesson from them. Try not to hover over the past, move on. Travelling will not become your escape this time, you have to take other recourse to give yourself a refreshment. If you have plans, go execute them but don’t expect a whole lot of things.

Capricorn Finance Today

There is good news coming from your financial sector, things will be on a greater scale, you might have the chance to make more money than usual. Cosmic energy is inappropriate for making a purchase and selling. You will end up in a great profitable position, your rationalism has got you a great deal already.

Capricorn Family Today

You will feel highly loved on the family front and you are likely to spend much time at home – may be watching a movie or a series together or cooking some interesting stuff. This is indeed the best way to bond with your loved ones over mutual taste.

Capricorn Career Today

The work life will give you relief, you will have the time to re-think upon the decisions that you have been taking for a while. Decide what is actually good for you.

Capricorn Health Today

The current planetary configuration is indicating that you will be having the best healthy period, you will not be facing any health-related issues in any sense. But there is no harm in taking precautions right – with the pandemic around – this should be a part of your daily routine by now!

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your partner will give you the required attention and love, and try to support each other. You will be spending a good time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

