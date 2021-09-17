Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept :Good day for doing business

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You have been in a situation that has generated a range of reactions from you. Now, you are beginning to realize how vital it is to rise above adversity. You will have to put up with the situation for a little while longer. You know you are getting necessary items, no matter how unpleasant the situation is. You will be back in the driver's seat with more control in no time. You have regained control and will be able to travel more quickly to your chosen position.

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a good day for doing business. Go for high-risk enterprises since your prospects of gaining money are maximum. You could win a lot of money in the long term and come to appreciate your selections now.

Capricorn Family Today

Meeting people today will be easy. You tend to react in a balanced way to minor events and therefore receive appreciation from others. To gain further advantages, it might be beneficial for you to take a step back, clear your mind, and approach the discussions with more calm.

Capricorn Career Today

You are up against another round of demanding tasks and professions that appear to be out of reach. To come up with unique answers, try looking at things from a different perspective. Any help from coworkers, even if it is just knowing they are trying to help, will aid your recovery and get you back on track.

Capricorn Health Today

Make use of the healing skills you have learned, refresh your mind, and body, and restore the middle ground you have worked so hard to achieve and have always expected. Drink a good amount of water to stay hydrated. Focus on meditation and feel the calmness flowing inside you.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You have high hopes from your partner. Fortunately, they will become fulfilled today. Today is your day. Even if you have some heated discussions today, it will not hamper the love and affection you both have for each other. To make the situation even better, try and impress your mate with a beautiful bouquet of lilies.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874