Capricorn Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: Prepare excellently for work

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21) Dear Capricorn, you may go on a budget if required. All your professional efforts may bear fruit. Your achievements may increase and may make you even more responsible. You may listen to your elders. Your learning may proceed from advice. Your work may be better. You may not take any risk and may remain comfortable. Your personality may be strong. You may think big. You may go ahead for an important meeting with excellent preparation. You may keep moving forward with caution. You may get the support of peers. There may be harmony in professional relations. You may need to work on eating a balanced diet and avoid unhealthy foods. You may need to reiterate to yourself that health should be the priority.

Capricorn FinanceToday Capricorn, today you may get all financial obstacles removed patiently. You may be extra careful in handling transactions. You may control your investments. You may be smart enough not be get deceived by anyone.

Capricorn Family Today You may be more sensitive in personal matters. You may listen to the advice of your friends and pay special attention to domestic matters. You may love your family and may turn forgiving to youngsters.

Capricorn Career Today You may be even better at your job. Applying better logic, you may maintain continuity in work. With hard work and perseverance, you may get a higher responsibility in the current project.

Capricorn Health Today You may avoid your health and this may instigate issues. You may need to be sensitive to symptoms. Meditation may help you a lot. You may fix a routine. You may have to pay attention to responsibilities. You may keep your morale upbeat.

Capricorn Love Life Today Your love relationship may be little weak and you may feel somewhat dizzy because of that. Love may seem to lose its intensity. Your friends may not be keen to resolve your issue. You may lose confidence in love relationship and may wish to run away from the present situation. Be strong Capricorn as all this may soon be fine.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

