Capricorn Daily Horoscope for September 4, 2022: An eventful day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) It may be an eventful day for Capricorn natives and your favourable stars will continue to give you an advantage on the professional front throughout the day. There is a possibility that some senior officials may look up to you and pay attention to your ability. A new opportunity is coming your way, and you need to think about it very strategically. On the financial front, Capricorn natives are likely to see gains from previous investments. Those in business can make an important decision about getting into a partnership with someone close. A sound mind resides in a sound body, so take heed and stop taking your health for granted. Trust your abilities to develop a positive attitude today. Exercise caution on the property front. Taking independent decisions would immensely benefit. Travelling overseas would be an experience full of the spark that enlightens your imagination. This will be the best opportunity to update your skills and enroll yourself in any educational or learning programme. It may open doors for advancement and progress.

Capricorn Finance Today Financially, Capricorn natives will manage to increase their earnings by investing wisely. However, monetary losses due to hasty investments cannot be ruled out today. Extra generous behaviour on financial matters would invite unnecessary burden.

Capricorn Family Today Family is likely to remain very supportive but also demanding. Avoid getting into small arguments with your spouse today as this can ruin your mood as well as your day. Capricorn natives are advised to have the sanity to deal with every situation they face in their life patiently.

Capricorn Career Today At the workplace, added responsibilities are foreseen and give you a chance to prove your mettle. You are likely to make great strides at work provided you remain in contact with influential and experienced persons.

Capricorn Health Today Today Capricorn natives may continue to have a spiritual bent. They'll be drawn to religious pursuits. It would be a good idea to pay more attention to your body. Try to schedule more aerobic exercise and cut down on fats and sugars.

Capricorn Love Life Today Time to be practical and take small but realistic steps in love life. It may bring clarity and closeness to your relationship. Eligible Capricorn natives are likely to tie the knot which will keep the family environment jovial.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

