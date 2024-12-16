Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024 predicts signing new deals

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome tremors with confidence Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024. Diplomatic handling of professional challenges will help you achieve official targets today.

Resolve the issues in the love affair with a positive attitude. Overcome professional challenges to ensure better career growth. Handle wealth carefully.

Have happiness in the love affair and consider safe monetary decisions to settle minor financial issues. Diplomatic handling of professional challenges will help you achieve official targets today. Your health is also positive today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Experience the best moments of romance today! Be sincere to your lover and this makes the relationship robust. Consider a vacation together or a romantic evening. You may also surprise the lover with gifts. Single Capricorns will be successful in finding love and as the stars of romance are stronger, they can confidently propose. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married females may also get conceived today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up crucial tasks that may keep you busy. Accounting, banking, and financial professionals should be careful about the amounts in the second part of the day. You may also consider appearing for job interviews as the chances of cracking them are higher. Be innovative at team meetings. Avoid all types of professional clashes as hampering professional growth is the last thing you want in life. Businessmen will sign new deals to expand the trade to new territories.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may cause trouble in the first part of the day but things will improve as the day progresses. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative which may lead to troubles later. Some females will buy jewelry and seniors will divide the wealth among the children. Avoid lending a big amount to someone, including a friend or sibling as you’ll have a tough time getting it back. Today, you may also donate money to charity, especially in the second half of the day.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Today is good in terms of health. No major medical issue exists and you may also plan a travel to a hilly terrain without worrying about medical complications. Along with maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle. Some females will have skin infections but this will not be serious.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

