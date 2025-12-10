Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: You may settle a financial dispute with a sibling

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos play spoilsport There will be bright moments in love today. New professional responsibilities will keep you busy at work. You may also consider safe monetary decisions today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in love, and this will keep your lover in high spirits. New responsibilities will make you powerful at the office. Minor monetary issues may hurt routine life. Your health will be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep your love affair creative today. Despite minor tremors, you will see some bright moments in your love life. Many new relationships will also commence, especially in the second half of the day. Plan a romantic vacation in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family. Marriage is also on the cards today. Some love affairs will see disagreements, and you must take the initiative to settle them.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will work out while dealing with foreign clients today. Ensure you keep your egos in the back seat while handling team projects. Keep the seniors happy with your performance. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. Those who handle legal, media, advertising, architecture, and banking profiles must be careful about the discipline. There can also be issues associated with a previous task that will come back, impacting the profile.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You may settle a financial dispute with a sibling, and your parents may also consider transferring the wealth into your name today. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. This is a good time for investments, but you need to keep your eyes open and be selective. Unnecessary expenses need to be curbed. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Though some seniors will complain about chest-related infections, their general health will be good. Skip food with high oil and grease content. Instead, go for a meal packed with proteins, nutrients, vitamins, and required carbohydrates. Children may develop minor cuts or bruises while playing today. There can also be minor cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

