Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: A client may have issues with a project

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are known for your sincerity Settle all relationship issues today. Your commitment at work will give positive results. Both wealth and health will also bring positive results today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You will see positive changes in the relationship. Take up new tasks at the workplace that will bring positive outcomes. Wealth will be good. Your health will be normal.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will be mostly positive. Today, be ready to see new twists in the relationship. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. Today is a good time to consider a vacation together. Single females may expect a proposal while attending an event or party. Married females need to be careful about third-party interference.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

While you will see troubles in the form of office politics and personal egos, your success is in carefully eschewing the problems. Instead, focus on the job. Be ready with suggestions at team meetings and present your ideas without apprehension. A client will have issues with a project, and you need to take the initiative to resolve this. Lawyers, botanists, academicians, designers, authors, and painters will see a tight schedule, while some students will clear competitive examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Consider buying jewelry in the first half of the day, while the second part of the day is auspicious for purchasing a new vehicle. Today is also a good day to take over a new property. You may financially help a needy friend or relative, but do not invest in the stock market, as returns may not be in your favor. Businessmen would receive additional funds through partnerships and may expand their business to new locations.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Be cool when it comes to health today. You will recover from major ailments, and no new health issues will trouble you. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. Today is good for surgeries, and if you have one scheduled, go ahead. Minor issues such as headaches or leg pain can happen. Seniors should be careful while traveling to hilly terrains and carry a medical kit without fail.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

