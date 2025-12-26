Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Have a proper financial plan for better money management.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay with the tide today

Look for better options today to express your emotions. You may handle professional challenges with confidence. Control your financial expenditure today.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sensible in the love affair and also keep the lover in high spirits. Your commitment will help you meet the expectations at the workplace. Despite good wealth, you must restrain the expenditure. Minor health issues may come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Plan a date today, which may also turn into a love affair. Be cool while you are with the date and put in effort to impress the person. Some love affairs will see hiccups in the form of an ex-lover, and there can also be issues associated with egos. Single females may not be successful in proposals. The second part of the day is good to surprise the lover with gifts. You may also consider proposing to the crush, as the response will be positive. Do not bring in unpleasant topics while spending time with your lover.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Speak at meetings only when asked. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, animation, banking, accounting, transport, and aviation professionals have opportunities abroad. Do not let your ego work out in team meetings. Your negotiation skills at work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies, but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan for better money management. Those who are passionate about the stock market and speculative business can also try their luck there. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. You may buy a new property. Seniors will be confident about investments. There will also be monetary issues in trade and business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There can be challenges associated with health. Those who have cardiac issues will develop complications in the first part of the day. You may have trouble related to breathing. There can also be issues associated with viral infections. Ensure females don’t cut their fingers while chopping veggies in the kitchen. Pregnant natives must avoid adventure sports, including rock climbing and skiing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On