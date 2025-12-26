Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay with the tide today Look for better options today to express your emotions. You may handle professional challenges with confidence. Control your financial expenditure today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sensible in the love affair and also keep the lover in high spirits. Your commitment will help you meet the expectations at the workplace. Despite good wealth, you must restrain the expenditure. Minor health issues may come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Plan a date today, which may also turn into a love affair. Be cool while you are with the date and put in effort to impress the person. Some love affairs will see hiccups in the form of an ex-lover, and there can also be issues associated with egos. Single females may not be successful in proposals. The second part of the day is good to surprise the lover with gifts. You may also consider proposing to the crush, as the response will be positive. Do not bring in unpleasant topics while spending time with your lover.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Speak at meetings only when asked. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, animation, banking, accounting, transport, and aviation professionals have opportunities abroad. Do not let your ego work out in team meetings. Your negotiation skills at work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies, but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan for better money management. Those who are passionate about the stock market and speculative business can also try their luck there. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. You may buy a new property. Seniors will be confident about investments. There will also be monetary issues in trade and business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There can be challenges associated with health. Those who have cardiac issues will develop complications in the first part of the day. You may have trouble related to breathing. There can also be issues associated with viral infections. Ensure females don’t cut their fingers while chopping veggies in the kitchen. Pregnant natives must avoid adventure sports, including rock climbing and skiing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)