Capricorn Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: You may buy a new property or renovate the house

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a distance from gossip Realize that your love life demands more patience and romance. Ensure you meet the professional requirements today. Prosperity also exists in the life. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot every love-related issue today and stay happy. Utilize every opportunity to grow in your career. Financially, you are good today along with your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see major changes in your life today. Minor differences of opinion will be there but you will resolve them amiably. Ensure you share with the lover freely and spend more time together. You should be a good listener today. Be ready to meet someone special today and single natives can also confidently propose to get a positive response. Consider spending more time together. Married natives must avoid office romance or extramarital relationships as this will create issues in the family life today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Do not let office politics impact the work and you may also expect minor tremors if you are handling a business. Authors may get their books published while students will clear the examination. Those who aspire to move abroad for job reasons will be happy to see new opportunities. You should also be careful about the interference of a senior in your project or assignment which will lead to chaos during the client session later.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you are good to make crucial monetary decisions. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. You can pick the day to clear all pending due. Today is also auspicious to launch a new business. The second part of the day is good to consider helping a friend or sibling. You may also buy a new property or renovate the house.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up and you are also good to go on a vacation today. Some females will have gynaecological issues and children should be careful about outside food. You must consume more fruits and vegetables. You need to be careful while working in the kitchen, especially while chopping vegetables. Some seniors will also have issues associated with vision today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)