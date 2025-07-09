Capricorn Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: You may buy a new property or renovate the house
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Those who aspire to move abroad for job reasons will be happy to see new opportunities.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a distance from gossip
Realize that your love life demands more patience and romance. Ensure you meet the professional requirements today. Prosperity also exists in the life.
Troubleshoot every love-related issue today and stay happy. Utilize every opportunity to grow in your career. Financially, you are good today along with your health.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
You will see major changes in your life today. Minor differences of opinion will be there but you will resolve them amiably. Ensure you share with the lover freely and spend more time together. You should be a good listener today. Be ready to meet someone special today and single natives can also confidently propose to get a positive response. Consider spending more time together. Married natives must avoid office romance or extramarital relationships as this will create issues in the family life today.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Reach the office to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Do not let office politics impact the work and you may also expect minor tremors if you are handling a business. Authors may get their books published while students will clear the examination. Those who aspire to move abroad for job reasons will be happy to see new opportunities. You should also be careful about the interference of a senior in your project or assignment which will lead to chaos during the client session later.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in and you are good to make crucial monetary decisions. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. You can pick the day to clear all pending due. Today is also auspicious to launch a new business. The second part of the day is good to consider helping a friend or sibling. You may also buy a new property or renovate the house.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
No major medical issue will come up and you are also good to go on a vacation today. Some females will have gynaecological issues and children should be careful about outside food. You must consume more fruits and vegetables. You need to be careful while working in the kitchen, especially while chopping vegetables. Some seniors will also have issues associated with vision today.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
