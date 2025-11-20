Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Wealth may be positive

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, expect challenges with a smile Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Fall in love today. Consider new risks at the workplace. Prosperity will come in today. Minor health issues may demand more attention to the lifestyle.

Although you may come across challenges at the workplace, your performance will be excellent. Handle every love-related issue with a smile. Your wealth may be positive. However, minor health issues may exist.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will witness issues over egos. It is crucial to spend more time with the lover today. Your parents will be supportive. You may also consider the second part of the day to give surprise gifts to the liver. Married natives may have troubles in the family of the spouse, and it is crucial to communicate with the spouse. Single natives may go back to the ex-flame today. Some love affairs will also have the interference of a third person, which will complicate things.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be tested today. New responsibilities will make the schedule tighter. You will be required to handle technical responsibilities. Be careful when you have arguments at the workplace. Those who plan to quit the job can put down the paper in the second part of the day. Those who are associated with government projects will require travelling. Businessmen handling hospitality, logistics, transport, and construction should be careful about funds. Students will also clear examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You are prosperous today, as wealth will come in from different sources. While putting the money in the bank is a good decision, investing in a speculative business is a big risk. You can take the help of a financial expert for proper guidance on monetary matters. You may buy electronic appliances. Today is also a good day to resolve a monetary issue involving a sibling or friend. Some businessmen will sign new deals, and funds will come in for expansion.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will exist today. Those with nerve and acidity issues need to be extremely cautious. You should also be ready to face trouble associated with the eyes and nose. Some children may complain about viral fever, throat infection, and dental issues. You may have pain in joints, especially at the elbows. You may also require paying more attention while riding a two-wheeler today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)