Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 25, 2025: Unexpected small income may arrive from extra work or a refund

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Steady Steps Lead to Long-Term Success Today, your steady work brings small wins. Be patient, stay organized, and accept simple help. Good habits will create chances for steady progress and recognition. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Calm determination will guide you today. Focus on practical tasks and keep routines simple. Colleagues and family will appreciate your reliability. Avoid rushing decisions; thoughtful replies work better. By evening, you may see the first signs of progress. Remain calm and stick to your plan today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your steady nature makes relationships feel safe today. If you are in a partnership, show small acts of care and listen closely when your partner speaks. Single Capricorns may meet someone while doing regular tasks; be warm and patient. Avoid pushing for fast commitments. Honest, kind communication will bring you closer. A gentle compliment or a simple shared plan can brighten the evening and build trust between you. Small gestures mean more than displays now.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

At work, steady focus pays off. Tackle tasks one step at a time and finish small projects first. Colleagues will trust your judgment if you show calm leadership and clear plans. Avoid office gossip and keep to facts when you speak. A practical suggestion from you could win approval. Don’t be afraid to ask for necessary resources with steady, calm confidence. By the end of the day, your careful work will be noticed and rewarded.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money matters look steady, but avoid rash decisions. Save small amounts and avoid sudden big buys today. A careful budget review will show where you can trim costs and still reach goals. If offered a joint expense, read the terms and ask questions. Unexpected small income may arrive from extra work or a refund. Stay practical and plan future spending; slow, wise choices will protect your savings and give peace of mind over the coming weeks.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your body responds well to steady daily care today. Focus on simple routines: gentle exercise, regular sleep, and light, balanced meals. Take short breaks during work to rest your eyes and mind. Avoid heavy physical strain and practice slow breathing if stress rises. Drink enough water and keep positive thoughts. If you feel tired, allow an early evening rest. Small, kind choices will improve energy and help you feel calmer and stronger through the night.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

