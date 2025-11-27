Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 27, 2025: Stay away from office dramas

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle all issues through communication Be careful while handling relationship issues, and also prove your mettle through every professional opportunity. Minor wealth issues may come up today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Make your day highly romantic and ensure you keep your lover in a good mood. New tasks at work will keep you busy today. Your financial status will see fluctuations, and your health will be in good shape.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

No serious argument will happen today, and those who are single may also find new love. The chances are high that you will patch things up with the old lover, resolving all the problems that had led to the breakup. You need to spare time for love, and those who are travelling should call up their lover at least once to express their feelings. Single females will find new love. Those who want to discuss the love affair with their parents may also pick the second part of the day.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. The management expects outstanding performance, and you must confirm that you deliver the best results. There can also be client-related travels, and some females will succeed in getting a change in designation. You may pick the first part of the day to attend job interviews. Those who handle publishing, auditing, banking, and transport business may sign new deals. Businesspersons can consider expanding their ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth issues may come up today. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. The second part is good for buying electronic devices. You may go ahead with the plan to repair the house or buy an automobile. You may be tempted to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business, but the day is not productive. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good, and no serious illness will disturb your day. However, minor ear or eye infections can be common. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits. You must be careful about the diet and ensure the menu is free from fat and oil. Stay away from people with a negative attitude for a healthy mental life.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

