Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: A senior may try to interrupt your performance
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Do not let a third person interfere in your relationship.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your potential is visible in actions
Fix relationship issues today and ensure you have a great day at your job. Utilize wealth smartly and control the expenditure. Your health may see minor issues.
You will not have any serious problems in your love life while at the office; you’ll succeed in delivering all the tasks. Your financial status will be superb today. A minor medical issue will exist.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Your love life will be free from chaos today. Enjoy every minute you spend with your partner. You both must be expressive in terms of love. Do not let a third person interfere in your relationship. You may meet a special person while travelling, at the office or classroom, or even while attending a family function. Express the feeling to get a positive response. Spend time together, and also ensure you consider the opinions of your lover while making decisions today.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Your performance will be crucial in the workplace. A senior may try to interrupt your performance through unwanted interference. You need to handle this diplomatically. It is good to keep a distance from office politics. You will be successful in impressing the clients. Those who handle finance and legal profiles should be careful in the second part of the day. Those who look for better career options will clear new job interviews in the first half of the day.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in. This will help you make smart investments. You may consider a foreign vacation if your financial status permits that. Some females will be happy to buy a new vehicle. The day is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative businesses. You are also good at launching a new business venture, as there is no issue in raising funds through promoters.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues will come up. Those who have diabetes or heart-related issues will need medical attention. Some females may also develop breathing-related issues. You may join a gym or yoga class. The second part of the day is crucial for children with asthma issues. You may also slip down while walking through a wet area. Today is a good day to quit smoking.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope