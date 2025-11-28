Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: A senior may try to interrupt your performance

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your potential is visible in actions Fix relationship issues today and ensure you have a great day at your job. Utilize wealth smartly and control the expenditure. Your health may see minor issues. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You will not have any serious problems in your love life while at the office; you’ll succeed in delivering all the tasks. Your financial status will be superb today. A minor medical issue will exist.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be free from chaos today. Enjoy every minute you spend with your partner. You both must be expressive in terms of love. Do not let a third person interfere in your relationship. You may meet a special person while travelling, at the office or classroom, or even while attending a family function. Express the feeling to get a positive response. Spend time together, and also ensure you consider the opinions of your lover while making decisions today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will be crucial in the workplace. A senior may try to interrupt your performance through unwanted interference. You need to handle this diplomatically. It is good to keep a distance from office politics. You will be successful in impressing the clients. Those who handle finance and legal profiles should be careful in the second part of the day. Those who look for better career options will clear new job interviews in the first half of the day.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help you make smart investments. You may consider a foreign vacation if your financial status permits that. Some females will be happy to buy a new vehicle. The day is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative businesses. You are also good at launching a new business venture, as there is no issue in raising funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will come up. Those who have diabetes or heart-related issues will need medical attention. Some females may also develop breathing-related issues. You may join a gym or yoga class. The second part of the day is crucial for children with asthma issues. You may also slip down while walking through a wet area. Today is a good day to quit smoking.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)