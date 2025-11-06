Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 6, 2025: You may require settling issues with the team leader

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in poetic justice Troubleshoot the love issues. Overcome the official stress through sincerity and commitment. Handle wealth smartly. No major health issues will come up. Capricorn Horoscope November 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Meet up with the new partner today and propose to start a new relationship. Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Both wealth & health are positive.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Have a strong bond with your lover. Your approach to love life is crucial. Avoid anger today and have control over emotions. You should also ensure that no verbal arguments take place and that your words and gestures do not hurt the lover. Be sincere in your dealings, and you’ll see the lover showering affection and care. Some natives will also fall in love in the second half of the day. Married females should seriously consider expanding the family.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Minor challenges will be there in handling crucial tasks with tight deadlines, and you may also require spending additional hours at the workspace. You may also require settling issues with the team leader to obtain career growth. Those who work with machines must update their knowledge today. Entrepreneurs may face challenges from authorities related to licensing and funding today. Students would need to put in extra effort today to score high grades in the examination.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists today. There is scope to repair the house or even buy a new one. Today is a good day to purchase a car or try your luck in the stock, trade, and speculative business. You may be able to clear your dues and cover the loan you have taken. A legal issue will be settled, which will also bring in a good amount to the coffer.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may need to pay attention to the lifestyle. There can be issues related to bones. Children may also develop bruises while playing. Yoga or exercise will help you stay healthy and fit. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. Some females will develop skin infections today. Seniors may have vision-related issues, and it is also wise to be careful while using the staircase.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

