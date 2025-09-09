Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Capricorn Horoscope Today for September 9, 2025: Your success at the office may create more enemies at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: No serious financial issue will come up, and this will also help you settle all pending dues.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for the best time ahead

Keep the love affair productive and utilize the professional opportunities today to attain professional growth. No major financial issue will come up today.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Stay calm and cool in the relationship. Professional success will be your trusted companion. Both health and finance will be at your side throughout the day.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor errors in the first part of the day, you will share happy emotions today. Avoid minor issues and ensure you both have spare time to indulge in romantic adventures. It is crucial not to lose one's temper while having disagreements. Communication is crucial for long-distance relationships today. Some lovers will also take a call on marriage. There can also be the interference of a third person that may seriously impact the love affair.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Watch your steps carefully at work, as new challenges may come up today. Academicians, botanists, marketing persons, and animation professionals will have a productive day. There may be occasions when you lose your temper, and this can lead to serious issues in your career. You should also be ready to compromise at work today to avoid harsh situations. Your success at the office may create more enemies at the workplace who may conspire against you.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issue will come up, and this will also help you settle all pending dues. Those who are keen to travel may book a flight ticket abroad or make hotel reservations. Today is also a good day to buy a new property, while some females will also be fortunate to own a new vehicle. You may also confidently donate money to charity or help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. Some entrepreneurs will receive funds from foreign lands for expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may develop minor complications in the eyes, ears, or nose. It is good to consult an expert. Children should be careful while playing in the evening. Seniors will develop respiratory issues, which will need medical attention today. There can also be issues associated with bones, and those who ride a two-wheeler should be careful in the evening hours.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
