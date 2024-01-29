Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024 advices love and professional care

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Troubled sea does not scare you Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024. Never let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation.

You can expect troubles in a romantic relationship but also take steps to resolve them. Professional success will be there and your health will be good.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Resolve every issue in the love life to be happy. Though challenges will be there, you will be good in professional life. Both health and wealth will be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Minor love-related issues will be there. Never let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation. Express the love and care to your partner and your love life will be joyous. A surprise gift is a good way to pamper your lover. Long-distance relationships will see major cracks and open communication is a crucial factor in determining the life of a relationship. Some married Capricorn females will have minor ego-related issues at the house of the spouse, especially with the in-laws. Talk about it with the husband today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day may see minor hiccups at the office. Minor controversies may upset you but ensure your mettle is unscathed. Take up the challenges and deliver quality output. Lawyers may get prominent clients who would help build a strong career. Utilize communication skills to appease clients. Healthcare and IT professionals will have a tight schedule while government employees can expect a location change. Businessmen must not start a new partnership today but should wait for a day or two.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Today, your financial status is stable. You may invest in the stock market or speculative business. Some Capricorns will find options to buy a new property or a vehicle. The second part of the day is good to contribute to a family function. You may also receive income from an additional profession which will enhance your prosperity. Take the help of a financial expert for better decisions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments can disturb routine life. Capricorns with cardiac issues will need hospitalization. Some seniors will complain about chest-related complications that will need medical care. Be careful while walking through slippery areas. Some females will have minor allergies. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857