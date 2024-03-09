Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts good returns

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks make you stronger today Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: The love life is backed by a productive professional one.

The love life is backed by a productive professional one. Look for more opportunities to grow in your career today. Financial success is another highlight of the day.

Spread the love around and also make the relationship enticing today. Your professional life will have troubles but you will overcome them. No major financial problem will trouble you. Your general health will also be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There will be happiness in the love life. Despite minor tremors in the first part of the love life, the relationship will go strong. You should also not impose your thoughts on the other person and instead must give the freedom to think and act today. Single Capricorns should not propose today and the day is also not good to introduce the partner to the parents. Long-distance love affairs require more communication and Capricorns who are traveling must talk with the lover over the phone.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

No major professional risk is visible today. However, you must focus on productivity. The first part of the day may not show positive results which may annoy the seniors. But the productivity will be on the track as the day progresses. Those will are into law, healthcare, architecture, IT, and academics will see opportunities for professional growth today. Some government employees will have a location change. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, computer accessories, electronic appliances, pharmaceuticals, and education will see good returns.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good. No major money-related problem will disturb you. Consider providing monetary help to a friend or a relative. You may also invest in stock, trade, and speculative business to get positive results. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly. You may also need to spend on a celebration within the family or contribute to an event at the office.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor throat pain and digestion-related complaints, you will do well. However, do not take alcohol or tobacco today. Keep control over the diet and skip anything rich in oil and fat. Senior Capricorns must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Pregnant females must avoid lifting heavy objects.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

