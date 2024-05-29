 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 advises caution for pregnant travelers | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 advises caution for pregnant travelers

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2024 01:04 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for May 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Professional success also exists today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your weapon

Resolve the troubles in the relationship to spend more time with the lover today. Both finance and health would be good. Professional success also exists today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Professional success also exists today.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Professional success also exists today.

You may spend more time with your lover today. Take up new tasks at the office and give the best results. Both wealth and health are at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Minor tremors may be there but you need to resolve them before things go out of control. The chances of you meeting up with the ex-partner are also high. However, married Capricorns should stay away from this as your family life will be deeply under threat. Be a patient listener and shower affection on the lover. Stick to your opinions but do not impose your concept on the lover today as this makes the relationship toxic. Some long-distance love affairs may not bring in the expected results.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive today. Despite minor challenges at work, you will accomplish every assigned work without compromising on the quality. Some females will have issues with male coworkers. Inform the issues the management. Do not be apprehensive about presenting your ideas in team meetings. Be innovative in ideas and your work will win accolades. Students need to focus on academics to score high marks. Traders will find new options to invest in. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. Some Capricorns will inherit a family property which makes the coffer richer. Today is a good time to invest and you can consider even speculative business. You may offer monetary help to a needy friend or relative. Entrepreneurs will get funds even from abroad for business purposes.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there can be medical issues today, including heart or lung complaints. Do not skip medicines and seniors should consult a doctor whenever necessary. Drink plenty of water today and avoid alcohol. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. It is good to avoid adventure sports in rainy areas.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

