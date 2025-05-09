Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025, predicts taking calculated risks

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not succumb to pressure Settle the troubles in the love affair and ensure you meet the professional requirements today. Handle wealth carefully. Have a balanced diet today. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, 9 May 2025: You need to step out of your comfort zone and take calculated risks. (Freepik)

Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and ensure you also take up new tasks at the office that prove your mettle. Do not spend much today. Health will give no trouble.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair alive through open communication. Avoid gossip in the relationship and also be a patient listener. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship and some single Capricorns will see a new person walking into the life. Do not hurt the emotions of the lover today and instead make a plan for a romantic dinner. You can also expect the ex-lover back in the life. But this should not hurt the existing relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You need to step out of your comfort zone and take calculated risks. This will lead to success and growth. IT professionals, lawyers, graphic designers, media persons as well architects will have a tight schedule where you will also face challenges in the form of unwanted interferences. Do not let egos take a call at the workplace and ensure you also stay in the good book of the management through a diplomatic handling of issues today. Some traders will be happy to sign new deals that may invite good wealth.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Have a cap on the expenditure and your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Avoid lending huge amounts to a friend or relatives but donating to charity is accepted. Do not spend too high on luxury today but invest smartly in mutual funds, fixed deposits, or other reliable areas. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds for expansion to new territories.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. However, some seniors will develop BP-related issues and will need medical attention. Minor natives may have bruises while playing. Some senior natives may complain about sleeping issues. You may also pick the second part of the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant females need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)