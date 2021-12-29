Capricorn Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

New year 2022 begins with the promises of a better tomorrow and it will give you a chance to prove your worth. You will gain experience in all aspects of your life which will turn out to be rewarding and worthwhile. You will be able to make every difficulty disappear with your strengthened mind and of course resolve it with the best of your capabilities. You won't settle for something less than perfect. Your talents will be tested, and you will feel a sense of enthusiasm and positive energy in yourself. Working on your shortcomings will be for your benefit. Some problems may arise on the personal and professional front, but you will make it work with your patience and understanding.

Capricorn Finance in Year 2022

In the year 2022, your financial position will be quite steady, and you will make huge profits from your past investments in the share market. The continuous flow of funds will make a balance in your income and expenditures.

Capricorn Family in Year 2022

In the first quarter of the year 2022, the arrival of a new member will keep the domestic atmosphere joyful. A planned vacation in the 3rd quarter of the year will enhance you and improve your bonding with your family.

Capricorn Career in Year 2022

Those employed in the agriculture sector might have to face some challenges in the year 2022. There may be some hurdles created by your competitors. Move carefully. Those who desire a career change will get success.

Capricorn Health in Year 2022

In the year 2022, your health will improve, and you will find a balance between your physical and mental wellbeing. Your energy levels may be at their peak. Some of you might have to undergo some minor surgeries.

Capricorn Love Life in Year 2022

On the romantic front, your playful attitude will spice up your love life. For singles, this year may prove to be the best and you might find a suitable match in an old friend.

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 4, 8

Lucky Months: January, May & September

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026