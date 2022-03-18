Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 18: Time to cherish your success

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Talking about a Capricorn born personality, it would be no wrong to say that being ambitious is the fuel of your life energy. You are always in a mood to get up and seek some new goals set for you. Sitting idle has never been your cup of coffee and you don’t want to waste your time and energy in things that don’t interests you. Deep down, you are quite an observer and take things straight to your heart. But today, you shall stay a bit relaxed. Sink in, in your peaceful vibes and let the world make merry. You are going to live today on your own terms and may also wish to remain undisturbed by chaotic worldly menace. After all, you are feeling full of life and alive today.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are becoming an expert with managing your finances. Over the time, you have seen an incredible growth in your assets and it is time to cherish your success and indulge in some fancy luxurious pleasures.

Capricorn Family Today

You are going to impress your family members with your great culinary skills. It may happen that wish to try on a new cuisine and become best at it. Good family time is predicted.

Capricorn Career Today

Well, as advised and predicted by the reading of your planet’s positions, it would be best if you sit back and relax. Don’t panic to achieve career goals for today. Everything will make sense tomorrow again.

Capricorn Health Today

You are feeling exuberance today. With the best of health and fitness, you may seek some creative activity and spend your evening pursuing it.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love life may take a back seat today. You are game for some me time and may wish some me time alone. This may annoy your partner or spouse a bit, but later on they will understand and all will be well.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026