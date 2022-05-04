Capricorn Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

For Capricorn natives, it is a good day for you to enjoy the undue limelight and attraction received from the people in your network. You can have this magnetic aura and persona today which everyone might get charmed with. Your business deals might also stay clear but you shall not blindly trust your new business partner, if any. There can be an element of suspicion even on the new entry made in your office or work place. If you are the boss, be extra cautious of their dealings and responsibilities in the office. Take care of your parent’s health and also make sure that your kids and young members in the family are not getting distracted in between their academics.

Capricorn Finance Today

Manage your finances and monetary transactions by only being dependent on your own self. Don’t trust any new entry in your business or work and don’t handover your confidential documents to them.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family environment can stay a bit chaotic today and therefore you must maintain your cool in order to avoid getting irritated and frustrated. Be polite and gentle with your family members to avoid fights and arguments.

Capricorn Career Today

You shall be vigilant of your work surroundings and deal with everyone with extra care and affection. Don’t show your bossy attitude instead try to mingle with everyone and get the real insights.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health might not support you if you work too hard and push your physical limits. Taking rest in between and having a short nap in the afternoon is a must to avoid getting tired and exhausted.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you are single, you can expect the entry of your loved one and soul mate very soon in your life. also if you are married, a good romantic day is predicted in the love horoscope of Capricorn sign.



Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026