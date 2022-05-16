Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your domestic front may most likely to be very lively. You may form strong bonds with both your elders and your youngsters at home. Because of your strong financial position, you may be able to invest in numerous profitable projects and schemes. Your love life appears to be quite promising. You may get to spend quality time with your significant other. Some of you may plan to settle down soon. Your work life, on the other hand, may be a little slow. To perform well and receive a promotion, you may need to put in some extra effort. Your health may require attention. Physical activities are likely to help you stay in shape. Those planning a road trip need to postpone their plans at all costs. Property transactions may bring good results. In order to prepare for exams, students may need to seek assistance from seniors.

Capricorn Finance Today

Good financial judgments made in the past are likely to offer you financial rewards. Your business venture may get off to a good start and prove successful in the long run. A property deal may pay you handsomely.

Capricorn Family Today

News of a new family member’s arrival may offer you enormous joy. It is likely to brighten the homely environment and deepen your bonds. Relatives visiting after a long period may keep the atmosphere in the house vibrant and joyful.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to be recognised for your achievements. However, do not waste too much time on other things that may hurt your own interests. Work your way cautiously towards success.

Capricorn Health Today

Workplace stress is likely to drain you both psychologically and physically. Yoga asanas may help you relax. Eating well and engaging in modest sports activities are likely to keep you physically fit and mentally peaceful.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to have an emotional connection with your partner. This may help you improve your bond. Those married recently are likely to become more emotionally attached to their partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

