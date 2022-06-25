Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for June 25, '22 states, good health

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) On the financial front, Capricorns may be in a comfortable position. Your expenses may be on the rise, but multiple income sources may balance them. Your health remains good. To stay physically fit and mentally at ease, you may adopt healthy habits. Your family life holds promise. You may make time for your loved ones, filling the home environment with joy. On the other hand, your romantic life may be chaotic. Work schedule conflicts are likely to cause rifts in your relationship with your partner. Your work life may be in trouble. Your superiors may notice your lack of concentration in assignments. This may not bode well for your job’s future. Some of you may have the opportunity to travel overseas to make new contacts. Make the best of the situation. Property investments could pay off handsomely. During exams, students may demonstrate their academic abilities.

Capricorn Finance Today For Capricorn natives, previous investments may yield profits. Dividends are likely to be paid out on money invested in stocks. With consistent income from your business enterprise, you could be able to buy your dream home.

Capricorn Family Today A planned vacation with your loved ones to an exotic tourist destination is likely to bring them tremendous joy. This journey may lift your spirits and help in strengthening your interpersonal ties.

Capricorn Career Today Capricorn natives seeking a new job may find it difficult to get one at this time. Your odds of getting a raise appear to be minimal as well. Some of you may have to wait a long time for a well-deserved raise or promotion.

Capricorn Health Today On the health front, your passion in sports may help you stay in shape, Capricorns. Recreational activities are likely to relieve stress. Pilates and yoga may help to improve your general health and wellbeing.

Capricorn Love Life Today In love, Capricorn natives may not get along with their partner. This is likely to result in squabbles. There may be lack of affection and understanding between you two. However, a short trip may offer intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

