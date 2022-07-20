Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 20,'22 states, balance love

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) You are disciplined, honest and real. You have all the positive qualities that make you one of the best zodiac signs. You handle everything that life throws at you and fight against all odds to achieve your goal with confidence. Being ambitious and hard-working, you strive hard to achieve your goal. You work consistently towards whatever assignments, work projects you are given. One of the best things about you is that you put your best in doing a given task. You are loyal, genuine and pure. One can always rely on you when in need. You cherish your friends and loved ones a lot. You are down-to-earth and also do not take a one-dimensional approach to anything. When taking any important decision on any matter, you think from all perspectives.

Capricorn Finance Today A promotion or monetary benefit is foreseen for deserving employees. Today, you will understand the importance of money and will know how unnecessary spending is just a waste.

Capricorn Family Today You will receive good news from close relatives. Marriage or a grand birthday celebration is on the cards. Children will also bring some reason to celebrate. Keeping tabs on a family youngster regarding his or her academic performance will be important.

Capricorn Career Today You will excel in your ongoing assignment, be it in your job or business. Things will take a turn and improve in a fast manner. You may also get a prestigious order.

Capricorn Health Today You will stay fit and energetic. No pain or ailment will bother you. Take good diet and do some exercise on a regular basis. Stay happy and healthy. Choosing the best from several health options may appear confusing, but go in for them anyway.

Capricorn Love Life Today Though the day will be busy and you will not be able to spend time with your partner, you will still feel aligned to him/her. There will be great understanding between the two of you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

