Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Your efforts at work will be recognized and add to your reputation. Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. Family front will become a source of great solace. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. You may not get the best price for a property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the setting right for the romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. Excellent profits are indicated in property business. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. Networking may improve chances of selection for those facing job interviews. Those feeling unwell for some times are likely to recover quickly. A family youngster may become a cause for concern and can push you to the limit. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and finding a suitable partner cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labor on the professional front. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Curb your tendency of taking partner for granted to avoid unpleasant situation at home. Curb your tendency of taking partner for granted to avoid unpleasant situation at home. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Chances of getting a promotion cannot be ruled out for those in the promotion zone. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. This is a favorable day to seal a property deal. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. A wait and watch policy are best for those thinking of switching jobs. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. An excellent day is indicated for students.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Someone’s positive vibes may have a favorable effect on you.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. You will be able to easily overcome the hurdles faced on the professional front. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. A vacation may materialize and prove most enjoyable. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money. Those in marketing and retail will manage to easily achieve their targets. Those feeling out of sorts for some times are likely to make a quick recovery. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today.

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid marital turbulence.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. You will be able to give a push to a project hanging for long on the professional front. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams.

Love Focus: Winning over the one you love will be a lot easier by opening up your heart to him or her.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Domestic harmony is assured for those wanting uninterrupted togetherness with the family. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with partner is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

