Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 20,'22 states, negative new

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 20,'22

  • Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for July 20, 2022 suggests, if you are forced to work in a restricted environment, you are not able to give your best as you become uncomfortable.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for July 20, 2022:  It will be a simple, routine day.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) You are unpredictable just like the flow of air. With great communication skills, you have lots of friends. You are smart and interested in novel and revolutionary ideas. You always think out of the box. You are deeply interested in human rights and similar issues. You have the zeal to change the world. You have an extremely attractive and glittery aura around you. However, you also tend to get easily bored with people and situations. If you are forced to work in a restricted environment, you are not able to give your best as you become uncomfortable. You are frank and most of the time prefer friendship over any other relationship. You are most devoted to your friends. You always need someone who can give you mental peace and relaxation.

Aquarius Finance Today Whatever the situation may be, you will not be short of money. You may think of and try adding more sources of income but you will not be able to. It will be a simple, routine day.

Aquarius Family Today All members of the family will be supportive. There will be peace and harmony at all ends of the family. You will be able to resolve differences cropping up amongst family members at home in a most effective manner.

Aquarius Career Today New opportunities will open up today. An overseas job application will get selected. There are also chances of getting promotion in the present profile. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders.

Aquarius Health Today Some negative news may come your way as far as health is related. Do not leave your exercise routine. Maintaining a healthy diet will help to a great extent.

Aquarius Love Life Today It’s sad but there is no hope for romance today. You may have a tiff with your spouse due to a huge expenditure coming your way. Stay polite and handle the situation peacefully.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Deep Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Sign out