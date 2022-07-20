Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 20,'22 states,household issues

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) You are represented by a scale and so you always thrive for balance or equality in life. You want the voice of each and every person to be heard. You truly believe in justice. You want to keep peace wherever you go. You feel uncomfortable whenever there is tension in any situation. You try to calm down the situation as quickly as possible. Even between your career and social life, you always try to seek a balance. You neither like to work too many hours nor want to spend much time relaxing and having fun. You always look for that perfect balance between work and play. Whether it is books, art or music, you have a wonderful sense of taste. Beautiful places and things enrich your life.

Libra Finance Today Today, you will learn the art of saving money and putting it to the right use. It will be good if you avoid committing to any new joint venture. If required, do not hesitate to take the advice of people close to you.

Libra Family Today Today your complete attention will be on your household issues and personal life. Just stay calm so that you don’t pull things out completely. Make sure to sort out personal issues that are hindering your overall productivity.

Libra Career Today You will bear good results in any interviews that you face today. You will be successful in business or trade related areas. Career success will add to your happiness. Those going away from home to join a job at a new location will find the new social circle enjoyable.

Libra Health Today Health will be better today. Troubling aches and pains that you may have faced in the past will get resolved. It is possible that you involve yourself in some sporting activity.

Libra Love Life Today You will be little relaxed today and will spend leisure time with your partner. He/she will understand your views and will support you in your future plans.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

