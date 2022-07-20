Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 20,'22 states, positive result

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) You are highly emotional but you keep your emotions hidden. For this reason, you are often misunderstood by others. Having a straightforward approach in life, you do not like people who are dishonest or manipulators. You always tell the truth and do not tolerate any kind of dishonesty. You wish to connect with only those people whom you find attractive and are ready to assist them no matter how difficult the situation is. Being a little stubborn, you stand firm to your opinion. This also means that you find it difficult to compromise and often land up in trouble. But your courage and strong determination encourages you to work towards achieving your goal. Your charming nature helps you in fulfilling your dreams. Also, you are polite and soft-spoken.

Scorpio Finance Today There may be some financial problems and they may ruin your ability to think positively. Stay positive and things will improve. You may find that your business partner is not loyal to you.

Scorpio Family Today You will work towards making some favorable changes in your home environment. A wedding in the close family will bring joy and laughter. Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of those close to you, so expect a great time with your near and dear ones today.

Scorpio Career Today Any meeting that you attend today will bring positive result. Your performance at work may suffer if you let stress come in between, so try to remain calm.

Scorpio Health Today You will try to work towards a balanced lifestyle that will involve healthy practices like drinking lots of water, eating seasonal fruits, high protein diet, lots of rest and some physical exercise.

Scorpio Love Life Today Your love life will be loving and interesting. As the day will progress, you will get a chance to spend fun time with each other. Romance will keep you in high spirits. Differences with spouse are likely to become a thing of the past, as you get a chance to begin all over again.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

