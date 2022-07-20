Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 20,'22 states, rough day

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) You are grounded and practical. You use your brain and never go with your heart. You never allow emotions to come in the way of making an informed decision. Out of all astrological signs, you are the most mature, responsible and organized. Paying close attention to all detail, you often get to notice things that may go wrong in future. You always remember important dates. You believe in perfection and do not hesitate to point out mistakes done by others. You are blunt about whatever you see wrong around you. You have excellent communication skills and you say the right thing to your friends and family. You provide support to your family and always solve problems prevailing in the family.

Virgo Finance Today Today is a good day to earn profits with the help of your partner. You will cherish the day and make the most of it. You will learn how to accumulate and save money and put it to right use.

Virgo Family Today You will spend time with an elder of the family today. Your days’ plan may get disturbed due to your spouse’s urgent work, but you will later realize that it happened for good.

Virgo Career Today Today is a rough day for your business or job. Try to be alert before it gets even worse. You may be given additional responsibility at your work place. Professional front will be stressful.

Virgo Health Today You will take proper diet and exercise mildly. Appropriate and timely sleep will keep you fit. Be conscious and do not ignore any minor ailment. Go out for a long walk and enjoy good health. Eating right and maintaining an active life will be your mantra to keeping fit and healthy.

Virgo Love Life Today If you are single, you will find someone special in your life today. You may think of marriage with that special person. Go ahead and spoil each other as time will simply be beautiful for both of you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON