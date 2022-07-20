Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 20, '22 states, family peace

TAURUS(Apr 21-May20) A terrific attribute that you have is that you don’t judge the book by its cover. You analyze everything in a person and then form an opinion. Natural beauty is what you like the most. You do not rush for anything and move at a slow pace, however, when you set your mind to something, you make sure that it happens. You need to feel loved, comforted and stable in a relationship. You are steadfast and loyal, completely grounded and warm. You look for stability in career and finance. It is important for you to have a regular schedule, consistent reliable colleagues and a healthy work environment. You enjoy simple things in life, like picnic in the park or yummy breakfast in bed.

Taurus Finance Today You will have a great time. However, it is not a good idea to lend money, as you may not be able to recover it quickly. If you plan to work hard today, the financial profit that you will make will last you for a very long time.

Taurus Family Today Your personal life will demand more time from you. You will be happy and at peace because you will be surrounded by good people and a protected family environment.

Taurus Career Today The day will be good and positive as you will continue working hard and will try to bring a difference in your performance. You will find a new prospective today and you will feel your business grow throughout the day.

Taurus Health Today The ailments you had suffered for a long time may not be a problem today. You will do well in fitness. You will indulge in eating right and working out. Try yoga or meditation.

Taurus Love Life Today Your partner will support you even though you won’t have time to love and appreciate your partner. You will experience some positive changes in your partner which will encourage you to move further.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON