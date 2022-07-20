Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 20, '22 states, monetary gain

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) You want to do too many things at the same time. That is why you feel you are constantly juggling between your passion, hobby and career. You have no hesitation, you can talk to anyone about anything. Your short attention span is responsible for you to move from one idea to the next. In fact, you move too fast and do not even bother about any embarrassing slips that happen in between; you simply move on. In other words, you have an easy-going attitude. This trait makes you fun-loving and lively. You are a master of language and you use it perfectly to make your way in the world. You share your desires loudly. Keen to gain information, you love to adapt to new things.

Gemini Finance Today You will feel relaxed in terms of cash as finances will run smooth. Luck will favor you in all financial matters. If a litigation has been long pending, the day may bring you some financial gain in that.

Gemini Family Today Your children may dishearten you as they may not live up to your expectations. If you wish to see them growing, encourage them. Do not use harsh words as this could mar your relationship permanently.

Gemini Career Today It’s a great day as you will be relaxed in terms of your work. Things will work out without requiring your time or effort. You will be ready to learn new skills and will put them into practice.

Gemini Health Today You will do great in terms of health. You may feel a bit tired but nothing to worry about. Try to consume less of caffeinated drinks and have lots of water. You can also have coconut water.

Gemini Love Life Today Today is going to be an amazing day for romance. Share your feelings with your loved one whenever you have time. It will be good to be kind towards your partner today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

