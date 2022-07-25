Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 25, '22 states, discomfort

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorns, your domestic front looks promising. You are likely to cherish the company of children and elders alike while you spend time at home. Your love life seems bright. Your partner may plan an exclusive outing with you, giving you a chance to understand each other and bond better. On the financial front, an additional source of income is likely to keep your bank account full and your economic position strong. You may have to pay attention towards your health. Recurring ailments are likely to bring discomfort and cause concern. Your professional front may be stressful. You may be overburdened, which may affect your productivity and outcome. A trip away from the city needs to be postponed at the moment. For some, dealing in real estate may bring gains. Students may put up a satisfactory performance in exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Capricorn Finance Today On the financial front, Capricorns may have mixed results. You may stumble upon a new source of income, which is likely to prove lucrative. However, do not rely on it for steady earnings. Spend wisely to avoid crunch later.

Also Read | Career Horoscope Today

Capricorn Family Today On the home front, the atmosphere may be cheerful. Family elders are likely to enjoy your company. Children may fill your day with positivity with their enjoyable activities. Plan an outing together to cherish everyone’s company.

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Capricorn Career Today For Capricorns, the pace of work may increase on the professional front as new projects pour in big numbers. You may have to keep up with it or you are likely to lag behind. This may hamper your chances of an increment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today Health-wise, Capricorns need to pull themselves together and get back in shape. Ignoring the signs of wear and tear of the body may invite ailments. Maintaining a strict lifestyle with healthy habits may keep you healthy and fit.

Capricorn Love Life Today On the romantic front, the day may be quite favourable for Capricorn natives. You are likely to spend intimate time in the company of your beloved. Planning fun activities with your partner may spice up your love life. Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON