Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 29,'22 states, worker bee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) You are an ultimate worker bee. You understand that success comes only with hard work. That’s why you are organized, practical and goal-oriented. You are ready to sacrifice things in order to achieve your goal. If required, you can even make your own rules to reach your mark. You can achieve anything that you set as a target. In addition to this, you are loyal and have a heart of gold. One can depend on you for anything at any point of time. Home and family have a very important role to play in your life. You get complete love and attention from your family. They really care about you. You are good at saving and investing money. Spending money on unnecessary things is not a part of your personality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today Though nothing bothersome, you might feel some financial shakiness as unexpected expenses creep in. You might have to pay some bills or deposit EMIs. Mostly, everything looks good on the monetary front.

Capricorn Family Today Use your wisdom and experience in personal life. You will like to spend time with your parents and seek their blessings. Achieving success in an exam, your son will bring joy in your life.

Capricorn Career Today Whether you wish to change your job or place, this is the best time for you to bring that change in your life. You can take any kind of risks without any doubts in your mind. All your professional decisions will be in your favor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today There will be no health issues. You might go out with friends and enjoy physical activities. Taking health supplements will bring a boost to your health. No ailments will bother you.

Capricorn Love Life Today You should stay open minded and honest with your partner. There will be no confusions or disagreements. You might go out for shopping or a quick lunch with your companion. You will receive all the love and attention of your beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON