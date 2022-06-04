Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 4,'22states,happy marriage

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day will bring several positive things to your life. Even the fast-changing events on the professional front will bring out the best in you. You may enter un-treaded waters and give new professional avenues or business ventures a try. Those who wanted to look for other sources of income may stumble upon a few good ones. The swiftly changing interpersonal relationships may turn for the worse if you are not careful. Family members today may be overly demanding or uncompromising. Try to remain conciliatory. Your health is likely to remain fine despite your busy schedule but refrain from taking it for granted. You may take up repairs of an ancestral property that has come into your name recently. It may become your prized possession very soon. Travelling on short notice will bring pleasure much more than your expectations. Unnecessary risk-taking habits could land you in some trouble, so tread carefully.

Capricorn Finance Today

Joint ventures and partnerships are likely to get dissolved causing initial setbacks but will be better for you when you work independently. Those looking to raise capital for their innovative venture will find an enthusiastic backer.

Capricorn Family Today

You will need to spend more time at home with the family to maintain cordiality and harmony, especially in the second part of the day. Raising contentious issues on the home front will disturb domestic harmony today, so hold your peace.

Capricorn Career Today

Your lucky star may favour you immensely in matters of career and profession. You can expect preference from a supervisor, and businessmen may enjoy high credibility and goodwill. Support will be forthcoming for subordinates as well.

Capricorn Health Today

This is an excellent time to start something new and try to instil healthy eating habits that will benefit you in the long run. The strict control of diet and traditional methods of fitness will help in keeping lifestyle ailments at bay.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Young married couples will embark on a golden period of understanding and care for their marital life. You will need to maintain distance from people trying to pry into your romantic affair as it may bring disrepute.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

