Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. Great excitement is in store for youngsters.

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. A technology upgrade is likely to smoothen the processes at work. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. A showdown with a family member is imminent. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. A poor bargain in an issue involving property is in store for some.

Love Focus: You can get into a romantic mood and plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to win much appreciation by completing a task in record time. Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Success of a family youngster will make you happy. An important trip may get delayed and lead to missed opportunities. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. Professionals will be able to make new clientele. You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. A domestic fight shows signs of escalating. A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. Property owned by you is likely to come into controversy and give you sleepless nights.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A donation can be expected by those running an organisation. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with lover in tow.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Your lethargy can let you down badly at work. Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. Honours and awards can come your way in appreciation of your performance at work. You will be much more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health. A family reunion is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. You are likely to travel today and profit from it. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. You will be able to take quick and correct decisions at work. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Friends and well wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone you truly love.



Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. A new subordinate at work is likely to take substantial workload from your shoulders. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. A spat with a family elder cannot be ruled out. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front. You may remain on the forefront in gaining mileage out of a social situation.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. A domineering family elder can become an interfering presence in your life. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organising a trip out of town.

Love Focus: Romance can take a backseat as you remain engaged in other things.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. Not getting the desired results at work may make you answerable to seniors. You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. This is the time when you are likely to earn fame on the social front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to stumble upon it soon!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

