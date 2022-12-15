Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: Tremendous growth forseen

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, what better time than today to make new investments in the property market. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may gain margins wherever you go. You may decide to purchase a prestigious office space in the heart of your city. To your surprise, an old heritage property may get transferred in your name. You may have some issues in the domestic circle but they may simply vanish in no time. Your sibling may create some trouble for you but you may calmly resolve everything. Your career may be stable. You may feel encouraged you to perform even better. You may also focus on good health and better immunity building.

Capricorn Finance Today

Capricorn, you may be surprised to look at the tremendous growth of your shares. Your money may double in no time. People may ask you for your guidance in financial deals. You may start to work on where to invest this profit newly acquired profit.

Capricorn Family Today

It may be a common scenario for minor fights to take place within a family. However, it may be important to resolve them soon without letting any outsider get to know about it. Ignore things Capricorn, don’t hold grudges and just move on.

Capricorn Career Today

Dear Capricorn, there may be some people who may try to distract you from work. You may get immersed in something that you truly feel passionate about. You may feel a growth in your abilities, motivation, and focus. You may put your ideas into action in the professional life.

Capricorn Health Today

You may love to train your body every single day. You may exhaust yourself completely during workout. You may eat well to keep fit. You may stay away from all ailments and diseases as you may believe in having complete nutrition. Green veggies and fresh fruits may become indispensable to you.

Capricorn Love Life Today

What a romantic day today, Capricorn! You may keep yourself completely free for your beloved. There may be no one to disturb you. The day may bring some precious moments when your partner may become your soulmate for life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

