Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Time for next step in love

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, your day might be an exciting one where you may experience a sudden rise on the financial and property front. You may encounter some hassles but you are audacious enough to overcome them. Traveling to a new location is on your cards. Meditation and yoga might let you feel relaxed and boost your energy and metabolism. You may see a silver lining in between the dark clouds of worries and trouble. If you make commitments, dare to live up to them. Your jubilant personality might make others laugh in troublesome situations. Your family has brought a present for you, so you may receive them after you reach home early. Try to finish your work at half-time to enjoy the rest of your day.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may tend to grow in your career and you might be accumulating money from various sources. Your hard work is fruit-bearing and you may get a salary hike. Also, you might be having a lavish property this day. Either your elders will present you or you might be buying a beautiful one.

Capricorn Family Today

Your spouse loves you and is busy taking care of your family. Love and respect her the most as she needs your support. Don't ever yell at her. You might be having a breathtaking vacation with your spouse. Don't visit any location which is off the beaten track. You may invite difficulties.

Capricorn Career Today

You tend to remain absent from your workplace due to which you have missed out on some projects. Your senior isn't satisfied with your negligent attitude.

Capricorn Health Today

You have pure energy which provides you the strength to accomplish your goals. You are a strong-minded person. Take a break from your workload and go shopping.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love life might give you the energy to achieve your goals. So, take this relationship as your strength and not your weakness.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

