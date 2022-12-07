Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: New projects knocking

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, the day may bring to you lots of new projects that may fetch you good margins. Daily Astrological Prediction says, today may be a great financial day for you as you may make money even out of some of the lost deals. You may enjoy this state of monetary stability. Your work may bring good business and this may be a reason for you to celebrate. Your seniors may praise you for your smart and active behavior. You may love this newly acquired attention. However, this may not lose your focus on health. You may continue to go for your morning exercise. Your beloved may also be a part of your fitness regime.

Capricorn Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A wonderful day for you Capricorn as you may enjoy profits wherever you invest. You may have the finances to hire resources who may promote your business in the market. Your profit percentage may witness a sudden boom.

Capricorn Family Today

Dear Capricorn, you may need to learn how to manage people at home. Take care of their emotions and show your love and care. There may be a chance of a dispute between you and your children but you may be able to explain things to them in a pleasing manner and everything may be sorted.

Capricorn Career Today

Your work efficiency may be average but it may give you complete satisfaction and peace of mind. You may work towards increasing business contracts, which may be in your favour in the long run.

Capricorn Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today may be a day when you may dedicate yourself to good health. You may modify some of your habits that may definitely improve your health. You may feel more energized and ready to take up challenges. Yu may thank the almighty for keeping you fit and healthy.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Capricorn, you may strengthen your relationship by putting your partner's desires ahead of your own. The trust between you and your beloved may grow to another level. You may decide to marry the person you are in love with. Everything around you may seem to be dancing in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON